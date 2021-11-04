US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. FAA refers 37 unruly airline passengers to FBI for criminal review; Sabotage could be behind tragedy on Baldwin movie set, lawyer says and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. FAA refers 37 unruly airline passengers to FBI for criminal review

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday it has referred more than three dozen unruly passengers to the FBI for potential criminal prosecution amid a sharp rise in onboard incidents this year. The FAA and Justice Department said they had established an information-sharing protocol for the FAA to refer unruly passenger cases to the FBI for review.

Sabotage could be behind tragedy on Baldwin movie set, lawyer says

A lawyer for the armorer who oversaw weapons used on the "Rust" movie set suggested on Wednesday that someone deliberately put a live round into the gun used by Alec Baldwin when he accidentally shot dead a cinematographer. Jason Bowles said his client, Hannah Gutierrez, had pulled ammunition from a box that she believed contained only dummy rounds that were incapable of firing. He said he thought it was possible that someone purposely placed real bullets, which look similar to dummies, in the box.

Factbox: Five things to watch in the 2022 U.S. congressional elections

Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory in this week's Virginia governor's race could signal that Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year's elections. Following are five themes to watch ahead of the midterm contests, which will determine whether Democrats can hold onto their slim congressional majorities during the second half of President Joe Biden's term.

Epstein's shadow looms over jury selection in Maxwell sex crimes trial

It has been two years since Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell, but the publicity surrounding the deceased financier will make it tough to find an unbiased jury for former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell's upcoming sex abuse trial, according to legal experts. Prospective jurors on Thursday will begin filling out a 24-page questionnaire in federal court in Manhattan to assess whether they can fairly judge Maxwell, a British socialite who U.S. prosecutors say recruited and groomed underage girls for Epstein to abuse.

COVID-19 fading as dominant political issue as Americans focus on inflation, economy: Poll

Americans are increasingly turning away from the coronavirus and focusing their attention elsewhere, especially toward rising consumer prices and other economic areas where Democrats are less trusted, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows, a shift that could favor Republicans in next year's midterm elections. While COVID-19 continues to claim more than 1,000 lives a day in the United States, the Oct. 18-22 national opinion survey shows the country's fixation on public health and diseases has faded since the beginning of the year. In October, just 12% of U.S. adults rated public health issues like the coronavirus as a top national priority, down from 20% in February.

California looks to natural gas to keep lights on this winter

After years of restricting the growth of fossil fuel infrastructure, California is looking to natural gas for power generation this coming winter after drought and wildfires leave the state with few other options to keep the lights on. California has spent years moving away from fossil fuels to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. But U.S. states like California and Texas have faced notable challenges to their electrical grid in recent months, and worldwide power crunches have forced other countries to ramp up output of coal and other fossil fuels to maintain power.

Judge to hear Trump bid to stonewall U.S. Capitol riot investigation

A U.S. judge is set to hear arguments by Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday that hundreds of pages of his White House records should be withheld from a House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by a mob of his supporters. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is due to consider the Republican former president's arguments that phone call records, visitor logs and other materials requested by the Democratic-led committee should be kept confidential. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).

Republicans aim to repeat Youngkin's schools tactic in 2022 elections

Hoping to retake both houses of Congress in elections a year from now, Republicans plan to follow a strategy Glenn Youngkin used to win Virginia's governor's race, making schools the front line in U.S. culture wars, several lawmakers said on Wednesday. Youngkin, a former Carlyle Group Inc chief executive, defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday, partly by focusing on - and fueling - parental anger over the way schools have addressed race and gender and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden's vaccine mandate to be enforced after the New Year, offering U.S. companies relief

President Joe Biden will begin enforcing his mandate that private-sector workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly starting Jan. 4, in a reprieve to companies struggling with labor shortages during the crucial U.S. holiday season. U.S. officials on Thursday also said a requirement that federal contractors be vaccinated was moved back a month to the same date. Millions of workers in healthcare facilities and nursing homes participating in Medicare and Medicaid will need to get their shots by Jan. 4 as well.

Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly wins re-election

Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly fended off an election challenge from Republican former state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli, returns showed on Wednesday, a day after voting ended in an unexpected nail-biter for the incumbent. Murphy, 64, became the first Democratic governor in four decades to win re-election in New Jersey, even though registered Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by more than 1 million in the densely populated northeastern coastal U.S. state.

