Left Menu

Reduction in fuel price a Diwali gift from PM Modi, says MP Minister Kamal Patel

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Thursday said that the reduction in fuel price, which gave relief to the people, was a Diwali gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 18:56 IST
Reduction in fuel price a Diwali gift from PM Modi, says MP Minister Kamal Patel
Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Thursday said that the reduction in fuel price, which gave relief to the people, was a Diwali gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Asked about not reducing the price of petrol and diesel before the by-election, the Agriculture Minister said "if it would have been done before election people might have thought it was done for winning the election."

"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fights elections on its own work. We do politics for the country. The nation comes first then party," he added. Patel also said, the Prime Minister has started PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to give benefits to farmers. He said, "PM Modi wants to double the income of farmers and wants to build a self-reliant India."

Asked about the upcoming election in Punjab and the speculation of loss due to farmers' agitation, Patel said, "No there won't be any loss. We will explain to farmers that whatever the Prime Minister does, he does in the interest of the country." Reacting to PM's celebration of Diwali with Army personnel, Patel said, "it boosts their morale."

In a relief to consumers, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel. Amid record-high fuel prices, this is the first cut in central excise duties in over three years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021