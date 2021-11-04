Left Menu

Portuguese lament lost stability, most wary of snap election

(2000 GMT) The budget impasse effectively ended six years of relative political stability under the minority Socialist government. "More or less, we were pretty stable, especially given the pandemic situation," Lisbon pensioner Leonel Pereira, 66, told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 19:36 IST
Portuguese lament lost stability, most wary of snap election

Most Portuguese appear resigned that a snap general election expected to be announced by the president on Thursday, even if necessary, will only perpetuate political deadlock, bringing more hardship.

An opinion poll by Aximage pollsters showed that 54% of 803 people surveyed thought an early election would be "bad for the country", with 68% believing that no party would win a majority of parliament seats. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's consultative body, the Council of State, on Wednesday approved his proposal to dissolve parliament after lawmakers rejected the government's 2022 budget bill last week, paving the way for a snap election.

He is due to address the nation at 8 p.m. (2000 GMT) The budget impasse effectively ended six years of relative political stability under the minority Socialist government.

"More or less, we were pretty stable, especially given the pandemic situation," Lisbon pensioner Leonel Pereira, 66, told Reuters. "Only if they kept it that way a little longer, another two years or so... it would be good for us." Marta Amaral, 51, said the election was "a necessary evil".

"It won't be good but there's no other way out," she said on her way to school with her daughter. An election alone might not solve the political impasse as opinion polls show that no single party or known alliance is likely to achieve a stable majority.

Still, another Lisbon resident, Sonia Oliveira, 44, was hopeful. "I hope there will be more coalitions, that they unite more for the good of the people, because we are the ones suffering, nobody else."

Support for the centre-left Socialists is little changed from the 36% they won in the last national election in 2019, with the centre-right Social Democrats in second at about 27%. The only party that stands to clearly benefit from the election is the hard-right Chega that could emerge as the third-strongest force in parliament, but is seen by analysts as too toxic a potential partner for any other party. (Additional reporting by Miguel Pereira; Editing by Nick Macfie)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021