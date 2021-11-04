Centre reduced excise duty on petrol, diesel under pressure from opposition, says Congress leader
The Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel under pressure from the opposition parties after losing several byelections, alleged Congress leader and former MP Rashid Alvi on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
The Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel under pressure from the opposition parties after losing several byelections, alleged Congress leader and former MP Rashid Alvi on Thursday. Talking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "Very few excise duties have been reduced. The price of petrol and diesel should not be beyond Rs 60-70. They have reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel under pressure after opposition parties won by-elections in the country."
Asked whether the excise duty reduction by the Centre would benefit farmers, Alvi said, "No benefit will be provided to farmers. Very few excise duties have been reduced, which will not solve farmers' problems." Regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating Diwali with soldiers, the Congress leader said, "Every year PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers and tries to derive political advantage. It would have been better if it was celebrated with those who lost their dear ones in COVID-19 pandemic." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Congress
- Diwali
- Rashid Alvi
ALSO READ
Previous government did not have will to fight corruption, says PM Narendra Modi while virtually addressing joint conference of CVC and CBI in Gujarat.
More than 50 new airports or those which were not in service earlier have been made operational under UDAN scheme: PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh.
New international airport at Kushinagar of Uttar Pradesh will boost connectivity, tourism: PM Narendra Modi.
Buddha is global, because he talks about starting from within: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kushinagar.