Centre reduced excise duty on petrol, diesel under pressure from opposition, says Congress leader

The Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel under pressure from the opposition parties after losing several byelections, alleged Congress leader and former MP Rashid Alvi on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 19:44 IST
Congress leader and former MP Rashid Alvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel under pressure from the opposition parties after losing several byelections, alleged Congress leader and former MP Rashid Alvi on Thursday. Talking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "Very few excise duties have been reduced. The price of petrol and diesel should not be beyond Rs 60-70. They have reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel under pressure after opposition parties won by-elections in the country."

Asked whether the excise duty reduction by the Centre would benefit farmers, Alvi said, "No benefit will be provided to farmers. Very few excise duties have been reduced, which will not solve farmers' problems." Regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating Diwali with soldiers, the Congress leader said, "Every year PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers and tries to derive political advantage. It would have been better if it was celebrated with those who lost their dear ones in COVID-19 pandemic." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

