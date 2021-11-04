UK lawmaker Paterson at centre of lobbying row to resign - BBC
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 20:09 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British lawmaker Owen Paterson, who was found guilty of breaking paid lobbying rules, has decided to resign from parliament, the BBC reported on Thursday.
"I maintain that I am totally innocent of what I have been accused of and I acted at all times in the interests of public health and safety," he said according to the BBC.
