UK lawmaker Paterson at centre of lobbying row to resign - BBC

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 20:09 IST
UK lawmaker Paterson at centre of lobbying row to resign - BBC
The British lawmaker Owen Paterson, who was found guilty of breaking paid lobbying rules, has decided to resign from parliament, the BBC reported on Thursday.

"I maintain that I am totally innocent of what I have been accused of and I acted at all times in the interests of public health and safety," he said according to the BBC.

