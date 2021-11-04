Left Menu

Early signs are good in COP26 rulebook negotiations, EU says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-11-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 20:31 IST
Early signs are good in COP26 rulebook negotiations, EU says
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The first days of negotiations at the COP26 climate summit have yielded some promising early signs, the European Union's chief negotiator at the talks said on Thursday, as envoys attempt to finish the rules to implement the Paris Agreement.

"It's a bit early to say whether we're on track for a fully successful COP, but the early signs seem reasonably good," Jacob Werksman, lead negotiator from European Commission, told a news conference.

Werksman said envoys now had negotiating texts for each of the key issues they would attempt to finish the rules on -- including talks on transparency and carbon markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021