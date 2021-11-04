Early signs are good in COP26 rulebook negotiations, EU says

The first days of negotiations at the COP26 climate summit have yielded some promising early signs, the European Union's chief negotiator at the talks said on Thursday, as envoys attempt to finish the rules to implement the Paris Agreement.

"It's a bit early to say whether we're on track for a fully successful COP, but the early signs seem reasonably good," Jacob Werksman, lead negotiator from European Commission, told a news conference.

Werksman said envoys now had negotiating texts for each of the key issues they would attempt to finish the rules on -- including talks on transparency and carbon markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)