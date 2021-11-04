Present coalition government in Nepal will last full term, says PM Deuba

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday said the ruling five-party alliance would last the full term till the next parliamentary elections, scheduled tentatively in December 2022. Deuba, the Nepal Congress President, was sworn in as Prime Minister in July, with the support of Pushpakamal Dahal's Communist Party of Nepal, Nepal Communist Socialist Madhav Nepal as well as the Janata Samajwadi Party and Rastriya Janamorcha. ''The coalition will remain for the full term. There is no need for any doubt and confusion regarding the future of the coalition,'' he assured, while addressing the media at the Tribhuvan International Airport here after attending the World Leaders Summit during the 26th Conference of Parties (COP 26) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow. Deuba insisted that he had fruitful talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on permission for using Indian air space for the operation of the Gautam Buddha International Airport in Lumbini, Bhairahawa. "Talks have been held regarding airspace since the Indian airspace has to be used while conducting flights to and from the Gautam Buddha Airport. Excellent discussions were held on other topics besides this," he said. The Gautam Buddha International Airport, an alternative to the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, is about to come into operation soon. According to officials at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the regulatory body, the calibration flight would be operated at this airport within a month and test flight conducted within three months after that.

The Nepal Prime Minister also thanked India for assisting the Himalayan nation with fertilisers. "In India's excellent goodwill towards Nepal has been seen. I have thanked India for assisting Nepal with fertilisers when there is a shortage of chemical fertilisers even in India,'' he asserted.

Nepal had strongly raised the issues of climate change and mitigation of climate change risk during the Glasgow summit, he said, adding Nepal's voice was primarily for minimising carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, saving oxygen and reducing carbon emissions.

During the summit, Nepal also drew the attention of the world towards the increasing impact of climate change and rising incidents of natural disasters such as floods and landslides, which got a good response from other nations as well, Deuba added.

