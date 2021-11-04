Following are the top stories at 9 pm.

DEL31 PM-SOLDIERS-4THLD DIWALI India must enhance its military capabilities in line with changing world, modes of war: PM Nowshera (J&K): Asserting that modern border infrastructure will enhance the country's military capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that in a departure from earlier times, connectivity has been established in border and coastal areas, from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh and from Jaisalmer to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

DEL33 AVI-PAKISTAN-LD FLIGHT-DENIAL India requests Pakistan to let Srinagar-Sharjah flight use its airspace New Delhi: India has requested Pakistan to grant overflight clearance to GoFirst airline's Srinagar-Sharjah flight keeping in mind the larger interest of common people who have booked tickets for the route, government officials said on Thursday.

DEL34 MODI-KEDARNATH Modi to visit Kedarnath on Friday, to unveil Adi Guru Shankaracharya statue Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath on Friday to offer prayers at Lord Shiva temple there and also to unveil a magnificent statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya. DEL38 DL-AIR QUALITY-2NLD CRACKERS Diwali: Delhi gasps for air as cracker ban goes up in smoke New Delhi: Skies over Delhi hung heavy with smoke and its air quality inched towards “severe” category on Diwali night as people burst firecrackers in a blatant disregard to the government’s ban against it.

DEL3 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE CUT Petrol price cut by Rs 6.07, diesel by Rs 11.75 per litre in Delhi New Delhi: Petrol price on Thursday was cut by Rs 6.07 per litre and diesel price by Rs 11.75 in Delhi as oil companies passed on a record reduction in excise duty rates to consumers.

DEL17 PETROL-SHAH Excise duty cut on petrol, diesel sensitive decision, will give common man relief: Amit Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel is a very sensitive decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it will not only bring relief to the common man but also reduce inflation.

DEL19 NCPCR-NCERT-TEACHERS MANUAL NCPCR asks NCERT to rectify 'anomalies' in gender-neutral teacher training manual New Delhi: Asserting that NCERT's gender-neutral teacher training manual will deny equal rights to children of diverse biological needs, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sought rectification of ''anomalies'' in the document.

DEL22 SONIA-DIWALI Sonia Gandhi greets people on Diwali New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday extended Diwali wishes to the people of the country and emphasised the message of dispelling darkness through love and cooperation.

DEL35 CLIMATE-UNEP REPORT Climate risks remain even if world limits warming to 1.5 deg C: UNEP report New Delhi: Even if the world limits warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, many climate risks remain and will be irreversible, a latest UNEP report released on Thursday said, while warning that the gap between costs of adaptation and the current financial flow is widening.

DEL24 RJ-GEHLOT-PETROL With Centre slashing excise duty on petrol, diesel, VAT to get cut automatically, says Rajasthan CM Jaipur: With the Centre slashing excise duty on petrol and diesel, the value-added tax imposed by the state will get reduced automatically in a proportionate manner, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.

DEL27 CHIDAMBARAM-PETROL Bypoll results have produced by-product: Chidambaram's dig at excise duty cut New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP over the cut in excise duties on petrol and diesel, saying the results of the 30 assembly and three Lok Sabha by-elections have ''produced a by-product''.

FOREIGN FGN19 US-INDIA-LD TRADE USTR Tai, Commerce Minister Goyal to take 'comprehensive look' at bilateral trade ties Washington: US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal have agreed to take a ''comprehensive look'' at ways to expand the bilateral trade ties and also shared perspectives on how to reach ''meaningful outcomes'' at the upcoming WTO Ministerial Conference. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 UK-GANDHI-LD COIN UK minister Rishi Sunak releases new Gandhi commemorative coin to mark Diwali London: UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a new 5-pound commemorative coin celebrating the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi to mark Diwali on Thursday. By Aditi Khanna PTI KJ KJ KJ

