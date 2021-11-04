Left Menu

S.Africa's ANC gets 46% of vote in municipal elections -final count

Reuters | Pretoria | Updated: 04-11-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 22:16 IST
South Africa's governing African National Congress took 46% of the vote in this week's municipal elections, the final count showed on Thursday, the party's worst election outcome since taking power at the end of white minority rule in 1994. Figures from the electoral commission put the ANC's biggest rival, the Democratic Alliance, on 22% of the vote and the Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters on 10%.

At the last municipal elections in 2016 the ANC got 54%, at the time its lowest vote share since the end of apartheid.

