Punjab CM confers proprietary rights to 269 slum dwellers

On the eve of Diwali, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi conferred proprietary rights under the 'Basera' scheme on 269 slum dwellers of Indra Colony in Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district, as per Chief Minister's Office.

ANI | Rupnagar (Punjab) | Updated: 04-11-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 23:01 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
On the eve of Diwali, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi conferred proprietary rights under the 'Basera' scheme on 269 slum dwellers of Indra Colony in Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district, as per Chief Minister's Office. As per the Punjab CMO, as a symbolic gesture Chief Minister also went to the houses of some of the beneficiaries, lighted lamps and handed over the 'Sanads' conferring proprietary rights.

"With the conferring of proprietary rights on the slum dwellers living on the State Government land in the urban areas, the dreams of the needy people to own a house has been fulfilled. All the eligible beneficiaries under the BASERA scheme would be covered soon and instructions have been issued with regard to speed up the process", said CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also said that "the domestic power rates have been slashed by Rs. 3 per unit keeping in view the rising inflation thus ensuring a big bonanza on the festival of Diwali. This pro-people initiative would benefit 69 lakh consumers out of the total 71.75 lakh domestic consumers of the State."

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Qatalgarh Sahib Ji. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

