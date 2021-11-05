U.S. calls for Sudanese military to release civilian leaders and protest organizers
05-11-2021
The United States on Thursday called for the armed forces of Sudan to release all detained civilian leaders and protest organizers detained since a military takeover on Oct. 25, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
Among those detained is Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who has been under house arrest in the capital Khartoum since being toppled by military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in a coup that derailed a transition to civilian rule and led to a Western aid freeze.
