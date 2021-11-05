Left Menu

PM Modi, Israeli counterpart exchange Diwali greetings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 00:14 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett exchanged Diwali greetings on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Bennett said, ''Happy #Diwali to my friend @NarendraModi and to all the people celebrating in #India and around the world.'' He also tweeted his greetings in Hindi.

Responding to Bennett's tweet, Modi said on Twitter, ''Thank you, my dear friend @naftalibennett for the wonderful greetings. Wishing you a Happy Diwali too.'' PTI ASK SMN SMN

