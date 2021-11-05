Former Trump DOJ official to testify before Capitol riot panel on Friday

Jeffrey Clark, a former senior official at the U.S. Justice Department under former President Donald Trump, will testify on Friday before the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, a congressional aide familiar with the investigation said. Last week, the Jan. 6 Select Committee delayed testimony by Clark because he had retained a new lawyer.

Clark, the former acting head of the Justice Department's civil division, was a proponent of Trump's unfounded claims that Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the November 2020 election was the result of fraud. On Oct. 13, the select committee announced it had issued a subpoena to Clark asking him to produce records and testify at a deposition by Oct. 29.

In announcing it subpoenaed Clark, the committee said it needed to understand all the details about efforts inside the previous administration to amplify misinformation about election results.

