Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. indicts Russian analyst who contributed to 'Steele dossier'

A U.S. federal grand jury has indicted the Russian analyst who contributed to the "Steele dossier" alleging potential ties between Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign and Russia, a special prosecutor investigating the matter said on Thursday. Analyst Igor Danchenko is accused of five counts of making false statements to the FBI relating to sources for the material he gave a British firm that prepared the dossier, said John Durham, the special prosecutor appointed by the U.S. Justice Department during Trump's administration.

New Manhattan grand jury weighing charges tied to Trump Organization -source

The Manhattan district attorney has convened a new grand jury to weigh potential further charges in a case involving former President Donald Trump's Trump Organization, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The second grand jury was expected to examine how the company valued its assets, the Washington Post reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Former Trump Justice Dept official to testify before Capitol riot panel on Friday

A former senior Trump administration Justice Department official will testify on Friday before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, a congressional aide familiar with the probe said. Last week, the House of Representatives Select Committee delayed testimony by Jeffrey Clark because he had retained a new lawyer.

Trump lawyer questioned about bid to rebuff U.S. Capitol riot investigation

A U.S. judge questioned Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday about their effort to hide hundreds of pages of his White House records from a House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by a mob of his supporters. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is considering the Republican former president's arguments that phone call records, visitor logs and other materials requested by the Democratic-led committee should be kept confidential.

Man cursed, lunged for Rittenhouse's gun before teen shot him -witness

(Note language in 4th paragraph.) A critical witness in the murder trial of U.S. teenager Kyle Rittenhouse said on Thursday that one of the three men shot during protests in Wisconsin last year cursed and lunged for the defendant's military-style rifle before he fired.

Republicans aim to repeat Youngkin's schools tactic in 2022 elections

Hoping to retake both houses of Congress in elections a year from now, Republicans plan to follow a strategy Glenn Youngkin used to win Virginia's governor's race, making schools the front line in U.S. culture wars, several lawmakers said on Wednesday. Youngkin, a former Carlyle Group Inc chief executive, defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday, partly by focusing on - and fueling - parental anger over the way schools have addressed race and gender and the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Justice Dept sues Texas over law curbing voting

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Texas on Thursday over a state law that places strict curbs on voting by mail, in the latest effort by the Biden administration to combat new voting restrictions being enacted in Republican-controlled states across the nation. The department's lawsuit takes aim at Texas Senate Bill 1, which was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in September, saying it violates voters' rights.

Moderates in U.S. Congress balk at $1.75 trillion Biden social spending bill

A leading moderate Democrat raised doubts about the odds of quickly passing President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social-policy and climate-change bill on Thursday as the party struggled to move ahead after sobering state election losses. Democrats want to pass that bill and a $1 trillion infrastructure measure already approved by the Senate by Thanksgiving later this month and party leaders said a vote was possible on Thursday night.

Virginia loss highlights some Democrats' uncertainty over Biden strategy

The political rebuke voters delivered to Democrats in Virginia has not given the White House second thoughts about President Joe Biden's ambitious policy agenda but is making some Democrats in swing states nervous. Since the Republican victory in the Virginia governor's race on Tuesday, the White House message to Democrats facing competitive elections has been simple: Pass the social spending and infrastructure bills soon, or face defeat in the more consequential battle to keep control of the House of Representatives and Senate in 2022, according to administration officials and allied Democrats.

Biden sets COVID-19 vaccine rules for businesses, prompting Republican backlash

President Joe Biden will enforce a mandate that workers at U.S. companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly starting Jan. 4, spurring legal challenges from Republican governors who say Biden is overstepping his authority. Within hours governors from Florida, Iowa and Indiana had vowed to fight the new rule, arguing it infringes on individual freedom.

