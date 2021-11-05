Chautala meets Parkash Singh Badal, extends Diwali greetings
On the occasion of Diwali, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Thursday visited former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at the latter's residence in Badal village.
ANI | Sri Muktsar Sahib (Punjab) | Updated: 05-11-2021 05:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 05:54 IST
- Country:
- India
On the occasion of Diwali, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Thursday visited former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at the latter's residence in Badal village. Following the meeting, Chautala took to Twitter and said, "Today met Sardar Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal and sent Diwali greetings."
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also met Chautala here. Notably, Punjab is slated to go through assembly polls in 2022. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian-American Congressman honours Jain poet and philosopher Shrimad Rajchandraji
Odd News Roundup: Floods force Indian couple to float to their wedding - in a cooking pot; Indian barber siblings turn heads into canvasses by giving unusual haircuts
India scripts history; triumph of Indian science, enterprise, collective spirit of Indians: PM Modi on 100-crore Covid vaccine dose landmark.
Six-team women's IPL needed to recognise Indian talent, says Punam Raut
Get Ready to Celebrate #BharatKiDiwali With TAC