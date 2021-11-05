Left Menu

Peru's Congress confirms new moderate left Cabinet

The new Cabinet is headed by Mirth Vasquez, a moderate left politician and former head of Congress who does not belong to Castillo's party, the Marxist-Leninist Peru Libre. The vote was 68-56, with one lawmaker abstaining.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 06:15 IST
Peru's Congress confirms new moderate left Cabinet

Peru's Congress on Thursday confirmed a new moderate left Cabinet, three months into the administration of President Pedro Castillo, who's first lineup of ministers crumbled amid political uncertainty and nationalization threats. The new Cabinet is headed by Mirth Vasquez, a moderate left politician and former head of Congress who does not belong to Castillo's party, the Marxist-Leninist Peru Libre.

The vote was 68-56, with one lawmaker abstaining. The reshuffle is widely seen as more moderate than Socialist Castillo's original lineup, under which Peru's currency tumbled to record lows. But the move has also alienated some of Castillo's most left-wing allies.

Several members of Peru Libre voted to reject the new Cabinet, including Castillo's original prime minister Guido Bellido, a longtime Peru Libre member. Earlier in the day, Castillo swore in a new interior minister in charge of public safety. The new interior minister, Avelino Guillen, is a former prosecutor known for having successfully prosecuted former President Alberto Fujimori, who is serving a prison sentence for human rights violations.

Guillen replaced Luis Barranzuela, a Peru Libre loyalist who resigned after media reports that he hosted a party on Halloween while the government had banned social gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Barranzuela denied it was a party and said it was a work meeting. Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, is facing a spate of social unrest against the mining sector, which most recently triggered the suspension of production at the country's largest copper mine, Antamina, on Sunday. Antamina is jointly owned by Glencore and BHP Billiton

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021