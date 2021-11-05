Left Menu

U.S. House expected to vote on Biden infrastructure bills Friday -aide

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2021 07:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 07:14 IST
U.S. House expected to vote on Biden infrastructure bills Friday -aide
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Friday on the Build Back Better Act, the reconciliation bill devoted to climate change and social programs, and the bipartisan infrastructure bill already passed in the Senate in August, according to a senior Democratic aide.

Democrats have failed to meet previous self-imposed deadlines to pass the bills that form the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda, but the aide said that leadership was confident on finishing on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021