U.S. House expected to vote on Biden infrastructure bills Friday -aide

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Friday on the Build Back Better Act, the reconciliation bill devoted to climate change and social programs, and the bipartisan infrastructure bill already passed in the Senate in August, according to a senior Democratic aide.

Democrats have failed to meet previous self-imposed deadlines to pass the bills that form the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda, but the aide said that leadership was confident on finishing on Friday.

