U.S. House expected to vote on Biden infrastructure bills Friday -aide
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2021 07:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 07:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Friday on the Build Back Better Act, the reconciliation bill devoted to climate change and social programs, and the bipartisan infrastructure bill already passed in the Senate in August, according to a senior Democratic aide.
Democrats have failed to meet previous self-imposed deadlines to pass the bills that form the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda, but the aide said that leadership was confident on finishing on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrats
- Joe Biden
- The U.S. House of Representatives
- Democratic
- Senate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House tells Democrats that corporate tax hike unlikely in current bill -source
UPDATE 3-White House tells Democrats that corporate tax hike unlikely in current bill -source
Divided Democrats see slow progress on Biden's social spending bill
Biden, Democrats shred spending, tax plans to get a deal done
EXPLAINER-What are the child tax credits Democrats are battling over?