Left Menu

Gujarat CM, state BJP leaders meet Amit Shah to greet him on Gujarati New Year

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-11-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 10:56 IST
Gujarat CM, state BJP leaders meet Amit Shah to greet him on Gujarati New Year
  • Country:
  • India

Several Gujarat BJP leaders and others on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence here to convey their greetings to him on the occasion of Gujarati New Year that is celebrated a day after Diwali.

A small stage has been raised near Shah's residence in Thaltej area of the city for the 'sneh milan' (get-together), a BJP leader said.

Shah has been in the city since November 3 to celebrate Diwali with his family, he added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was among those who visited Shah's residence in the morning and conveyed the New Year greetings to the Union minister and his family with a bouquet of flowers, a state government release said. Other key BJP leaders who called on Shah included Ahmedabad-East MP Hasmukhbhai Patel, Ahmedabad-West MP Dr Kirit Solanki, state minister Jagdish Panchal, MLA Babubhai Patel and former state minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021