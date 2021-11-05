UP Polls 2022: BJP seeking vote in name of 'Ram', SP in name of 'Jinnah', alleges BSP

Ahead of upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) for allegedly indulging in religion-based politics in the state. Speaking to ANI here in New Delhi, Bhadoria said, "BJP is seeking vote in the name of 'Ram' in Uttar Pradesh and SP is seeking it in the name of 'Jinnah', but public will give vote based on work, not on religion."

"What works have they done? Both parties failed to maintain the law and order in the state. People want BSP to rule and that is why BSP will form the government in the upcoming assembly elections," he added. Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

