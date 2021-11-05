Speed up climate talks, UK COP26 president tells negotiators

Negotiators at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow must make an extra push over the next 24 hours to ensure sufficient progress is made to allow a successful outcome next week, Alok Sharma, president of the event, said on Friday.

"It is not possible for a large number of unresolved issues to continue into week 2," he said in a note published by the United Nations.

"In this context, I urge the Chairs, Groups and all delegations to expedite discussions over the coming 24 hours, focusing efforts on the balanced set of issues which are critical to what needs to be achieved here in Glasgow."

