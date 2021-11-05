Left Menu

PM Modi made political speech, marketed BJP at Kedarnath, alleges Harish Rawat

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kedarnath visit, ahead of the assembly elections, was for marketing BJP and making a political speech.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-11-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 15:24 IST
Congress leader Harish Rawat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kedarnath visit, ahead of the assembly elections, was for marketing BJP and making a political speech. Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand and unveiled an Adi Shankaracharya statue. He also inaugurated several redevelopment projects worth Rs 130 crore.

The Congress leader, after offering prayers at the Tilbhandeshwar temple in Haridwar, said, "The PM has come here for giving a political speech. He has come for his party's marketing. We see Jyotirling in our Shiva temples. We see God Kedar in our Shiva temples. We are going to pour water at Shiva temples. In the entire state, Congress workers are pouring water in Shiva temples. They are doing so in the 12 Jyotirlinga temples. We are praying for maintaining peace and communal harmony in the country and that democracy should be safeguarded." The Congress leader further said, "If the inflation increases a little more the people will be unable to control their anger."

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are due early next year. In the 2017 elections, BJP won 57 assembly seats, Congress won 11 and the rest of the seats were won by others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

