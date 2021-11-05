Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-11-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 15:47 IST
Parliament applauds South Africans for reaffirming democracy by voting
The Presiding Officers have called upon those who have been elected never to betray the trust bestowed on them by the people of South Africa.
With the 2021 Local Government Elections done and dusted, Parliament has applauded South Africans for reaffirming democracy by voting in the elections.

"Once more, South Africa's democracy has risen to a higher bar, demonstrating new heights in its maturity and in truly reflecting the will of the people. The befitting declaration of the 2021 Local Government Elections as free and fair by Electoral Commission (IEC) is a milestone that Parliament cherishes and celebrates," said the Presiding Officers of Parliament.

The Presiding Officers, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo, said the people of South Africa have spoken and have elected their preferred leaders and political parties to drive the ongoing programme of improving people's lives.

They also commended all political parties, including independent candidates who contested the elections, as well as their supporters, for the discipline and maturity during electioneering and for accepting the electoral outcomes.

"We also convey our sincere word of gratitude to the IEC and the entire electoral brigade that withstood unrelenting pressures, challenges and a range of difficulties to perform excellently in delivering yet another successful and well-executed local government elections.

"Even under trying conditions that included the COVID-19 pandemic, the shortest ever period for setting up a well-oiled machinery to run the local government elections, the IEC leadership and staff have made the nation truly proud," the Presiding Officers said.

Noting with concern the low voter turnout during this year's elections compared to the previous electoral cycles, especially by young people, the Presiding Officers said this will remain a challenge that all those involved should be concerned about, and do everything feasible to reignite the enthusiasm of South Africans in the country's democratic processes.

The Presiding Officers have called upon those who have been elected never to betray the trust bestowed on them by the people of South Africa.

They also urged them to prioritise service delivery, and ensure that regular and continuous interface with the people becomes the lifeblood of local governance.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

