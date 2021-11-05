Modi govt has restored Kedarnath Dham's glory: Choubey

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said Friday the Modi government has restored the glory of Kedarnath Dham as he was joined here by sadhus and the families of the 2013 flood victims to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveil a statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at the seer's rebuilt samadhi there. During the 2013 tragedy, Choubey was also trapped at the holy place and several members of his group had lost their lives, he noted. ''This is a very emotional moment for me. I along with my family members battled for life for days there. The seer's samadhi was heavily damaged. More than half of the members of my group lost their lives. The divine glory of Kedarnath Dham has returned after the Modi government took over,” he said.

BJP leaders were joined by sadhus and devouts at holy places linked to Shankaracharya across the country to watch Modi's programme on the big screen. Choubey noted that he had sat on 'dharna' at Jantar Mantar here to brought to people's notice the situation there following the tragedy but the Congress governments at the Centre and the state then were ''very indifferent''.

Modi's continuous efforts have restored the holy place's glory, and the projects launched by the prime minister will help tourists a lot, Choubey added.

The decade belongs to Uttarakhand, there will be unprecedented boost to connectivity in the region in the coming years and the migration of people from the hills will stop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

He was addressing a large gathering of teerth-purohits and devotees at the Kedarnath temple after unveiling a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at the seer's rebuilt samadhi.

The prime minister sat at the foot of the statue for a while after unveiling it and then proceeded to take a walk around Kedarpuri to review the reconstruction work carried out over the last few years.

