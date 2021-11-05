First time Karnataka slashing petrol, diesel prices by Rs 7 in one go: CM

Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said never ever in the history of Karnataka petrol and diesel prices were reduced by Rs 7 per litre as his government has done.Check the records. Never ever in the history of Karnataka, no one reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre in one go.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 16:12 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said never ever in the history of Karnataka petrol and diesel prices were reduced by Rs 7 per litre as his government has done.

''Check the records. Fuel price hike is not new but it has been happening. Never ever in the history of Karnataka, no one reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre in one go. Our government reduced it in a record manner,'' Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru.

He was reacting to the query on the opposition charges that the state government reduced the fuel prices following the defeat of BJP candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar in the Hangal assembly bypoll at the hands of Congress candidate Srinivas Mane.

Bommai said if it had happened before the bypolls, then the Congress would have said that the reduction was done keeping the elections in mind.

''Instead of appreciating the decrease in fuel prices, which reduced burden on people, the opposition is criticising it. This shows their concern for people,'' Bommai said.

He added that people will not accept the opposition for making such remarks just for the sake of commenting.

The Chief Minister claimed that the Congress has refused to reduce fuel prices in the states where it is ruling, which shows their anti-people stand.

He challenged the Congress Karnataka unit leaders to explain their stand on fuel prices in states where they are in government.

Taking a cue from the Central government slashing petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday, the state government announced decreasing petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre.

