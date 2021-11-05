Left Menu

Spurious liquor claims 3 more lives in Bihar's Bettiah, death toll rises to 13

With three more deaths, the toll in Bihar's Bettiah hooch tragedy rose to 13 on Friday, officials said.

ANI | Bettiah (Bihar) | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:13 IST
Spurious liquor claims 3 more lives in Bihar's Bettiah, death toll rises to 13
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With three more deaths, the toll in Bihar's Bettiah hooch tragedy rose to 13 on Friday, officials said. Earlier today, state minister Sunil Kumar had said that 11 persons died in Gopalganj after consuming spurious liquor.

As per the District Magistrate, seven people were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the district on Thursday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that action is being taken against people who prepare spurious liquor.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had earlier termed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's liquor ban law as "complete failure." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021