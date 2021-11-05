Spurious liquor claims 3 more lives in Bihar's Bettiah, death toll rises to 13

With three more deaths, the toll in Bihar's Bettiah hooch tragedy rose to 13 on Friday, officials said. Earlier today, state minister Sunil Kumar had said that 11 persons died in Gopalganj after consuming spurious liquor.

As per the District Magistrate, seven people were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the district on Thursday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that action is being taken against people who prepare spurious liquor.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had earlier termed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's liquor ban law as "complete failure." (ANI)

