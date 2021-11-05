Delhi's poor air quality a result of anything but Diwali, BJP hits back at AAP minister

The BJP on Friday hit back at Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai for blaming the party for bursting of firecrackers by people on Diwali despite a ban, and alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government has failed to curb air pollution.

National incharge of the BJP's IT department Amit Malviya said Rai was trying to make Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal look good in the background of ''hazardous'' air quality in Delhi.

''Delhi's AQI was in hazardous zone even before the crackers came out. Anyone suggesting otherwise is trying to make Arvind Kejriwal look good, who had unleashed a diabolical campaign to dissuade Delhiites from bursting crackers.

Poor air quality is a result of anything BUT Diwali,'' he tweeted.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that Rai's thinking was ''influenced'' by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, and said the Delhi government completely failed to control air pollution.

The people of Delhi by bursting crackers on Diwali night have given a befitting reply to ''Aurangzeb influenced'' political thinking of Rai.

''The Delhi government has totally failed to control air and water pollution in Delhi and therefore, to evade responsibility minister Gopal Rai has tried to squarely blame Diwali night crackers for air pollution and Chhath Puja at Yamuna Ghats for Yamuna ji's water pollution in true Aurangzebi style,'' Kapoor charged.

Delhi BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi said, ''Rai is trying to shift attention from failure of the AAP government to tackle poor air quality in winters. They should introspect and address the true causes of air pollution if they want to solve the problem.'' Rai told mediapersons that the capital's air quality took a hit due to a surge in farm fires and some people bursting firecrackers on purpose. “A large number of people did not burst crackers. I thank them all. But some people burnt crackers on purpose. The BJP made them do it,” he said earlier in the day.

A thick layer of acrid smog engulfed Delhi-NCR on Friday following rampant cracker bursting on Diwali night amid a rapid increase in fumes from stubble burning.

Ahead of the festival season, the Delhi government had announced a complete ban on crackers till January 1, 2022 and ran an aggressive campaign against the sale and use of crackers.

Delhi's air quality index which entered the severe zone Thursday night continued its upward trend and stood at 462 at Friday noon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)