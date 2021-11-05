Left Menu

Goa mining movement leader Puti Gaonkar to join AAP

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:41 IST
Goa mining movement leader Puti Gaonkar to join AAP
  • Country:
  • India

Trade union leader Puti Gaonkar, who is spearheading a movement demanding resumption of iron ore mining in Goa, on Friday announced he will join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on November 7.

Addressing a press conference in Ponda town, Gaonkar said he decided to join the AAP after meeting its convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier last month.

The trade unionist said he will join the AAP in presence of Kejriwal in Goa on November 7 and contest the 2022 assembly polls from Sanquelim, the constituency represented by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The iron ore industry in Goa came to a standstill after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021