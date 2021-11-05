Goa mining movement leader Puti Gaonkar to join AAP

Trade union leader Puti Gaonkar, who is spearheading a movement demanding resumption of iron ore mining in Goa, on Friday announced he will join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on November 7.

Addressing a press conference in Ponda town, Gaonkar said he decided to join the AAP after meeting its convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier last month.

The trade unionist said he will join the AAP in presence of Kejriwal in Goa on November 7 and contest the 2022 assembly polls from Sanquelim, the constituency represented by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The iron ore industry in Goa came to a standstill after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases in 2018.

