Supporters of NCP leader Anil Deshmukh stage protests
Supporters of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday staged protests against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in his Katol assembly constituency in Nagpur district. Demonstrations were held at 17 places, said an aide of the NCP leader, arrested earlier this week by the ED in an alleged money laundering case.
The protesters condemned Deshmukh's arrest even after IPS officer Param Bir Singh -- who had accused him of corruption -- stated in an affidavit that he had no further proof against Deshmukh, the aide said. PTI CLS KRK KRK
