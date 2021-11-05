Left Menu

Blinken names two officials to lead U.S. response to Havana Syndrome cases

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 19:54 IST
Blinken names two officials to lead U.S. response to Havana Syndrome cases
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday named two new officials to coordinate Washington's response to so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that have affected U.S. diplomats and officials overseas.

Blinken said in an address that Ambassador Jonathan Moore will serve as coordinator of the department's Health Incident Response Task Force and Ambassador Margaret Uyehara will lead a team supporting affected employees.

"This is an urgent priority for President Biden, for me, for our entire government," Blinken said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021