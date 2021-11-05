Malik says Wankhede removed from Aryan Khan case, official rubbishes claim

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Friday claimed that NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has been removed from five cases, including the Aryan Khan cruise drugs seizure.

Wankhede rubbished the claim, adding there will now be coordination between Mumbai and Delhi NCB teams in these cases.

“Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case. There are 26 cases in all that need to be probed. This is just the beginning... a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it,” Malik tweeted.

Continuing his tirade against the anti-drugs officer, the NCP leader recently alleged that Wankhede uses luxurious brands that cost lakhs and the money comes through extortion. He claimed the officer wears Louis Vuitton shoes that cost Rs 2 lakh a pair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)