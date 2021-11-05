Left Menu

Biden says U.S. has secured doses of new Pfizer COVID pill

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States has secured millions of doses of Pfizer Inc's experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 in case it turns out to be an effective treatment. "If authorized by the FDA we may soon have pills that treat the virus in those who become infected," Biden said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 20:40 IST
Biden says U.S. has secured doses of new Pfizer COVID pill
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States has secured millions of doses of Pfizer Inc's experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 in case it turns out to be an effective treatment.

"If authorized by the FDA we may soon have pills that treat the virus in those who become infected," Biden said. "We've already secured millions of doses. The therapy would be another tool in our toolbox to protect people from the worst outcomes of COVID."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021