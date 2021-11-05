Left Menu

Telangana govt should reduce VAT on fuel after Centre's excise duty cut: Cong's V Hanumantha Rao

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday demanded that the Telangana government should reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel after the Central government reduced the excise duty on fuel.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 20:42 IST
Telangana govt should reduce VAT on fuel after Centre's excise duty cut: Cong's V Hanumantha Rao
Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday demanded that the Telangana government should reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel after the Central government reduced the excise duty on fuel. While speaking to reporters here today, Rao said, "Ahead of Diwali, the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. The state government should also follow suit and reduce the VAT on these products."

"People are worried as the fuel prices have skyrocketed, resulting to increase in other essential products like vegetables etc. So the state government should also reduce the VAT on fuel. The Centre should include petrol and diesel under the purview of GST," added Rao. His remarks came after the Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel. Amid record-high fuel prices, this is the first cut in central excise duties in over three years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021