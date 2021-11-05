Chandrababu Naidu writes to Andhra election commission, alleges YSRCP leaders attacked TDP candidate

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday wrote to State Election Commission complaining about an alleged attack on his party candidate in Chittoor district for local body election by some ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders. "V Venkatesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for 14th Ward in Kuppam municipality was attacked by YSRCP goons around 12 noon today," said the letter.

The TDP chief alleged that the attack was carried out by YSRCP leader Muniswamy and his henchmen in order to prevent Venkatesh from filing nomination to contest from the 14th ward. Narrating the incident, Naidu said, "When Venkatesh approached the nomination centre at MFC Junior College, he was stopped by around 25-30 goondas which started beating him. In the process, they snatched away his nomination papers, tore them and destroyed them. Also, they took away his cell phone. The attack is serious and he was injured and thrown away on the roadside, outside of the MFC Junior College, Kuppam."

Citing the High Court order "to provide security to candidates aspiring to contest in the present elections," Naidu demanded that "immediate action should be taken against the culprits. Provide immediate protection to all the candidates intending file nominations and also provide additional police force in order to ensure smooth, free and fair conduct of elections." As per State Election Commission, polls will be conducted in November on the local bodies which fell vacant due to some reasons.

Elections will be conducted on Panchayats on November 14, municipalities on November 15, and ZPTC and MPTCs on November 16. (ANI)

