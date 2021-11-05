Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 21:34 IST
UP BJP forms panel ahead of 2022 assembly polls
Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh constituted a joining committee of the party on Friday.

Senior Brahmin leader and former state unit chief Laxmikant Bajpai has been appointed as the panel's president, a statement said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma have been made members of the committee along with vice president Daya Shankar Singh, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

