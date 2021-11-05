Left Menu

PM Modi remembers god when elections are near, says Rashid Alvi on PM's Kedarnath visit

Congress leader and former MP Rashid Alvi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Kedarnath temple ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 23:17 IST
Congress leader Rashid Alvi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Congress leader and former MP Rashid Alvi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Kedarnath temple ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly elections. "Whenever there is an election, the Prime Minister remembers gods and temples. Faith should not be used for politics and BJP uses it for political gain," said Alvi.

Earlier, Congress leader Harish Rawat said PM Modi's visit to Kedarnath was for marketing BJP and making a political speech. Rawat, after offering prayers at the Tilbhandeshwar temple in Haridwar, said, "The PM has come here for giving a political speech. He has come for his party's marketing. We see Jyotirling in our Shiva temples. We see God Kedar in our Shiva temples. We are going to pour water at Shiva temples. In the entire state, Congress workers are pouring water in Shiva temples. They are doing so in the 12 Jyotirlinga temples. We are praying for maintaining peace and communal harmony in the country and that democracy should be safeguarded."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand and unveiled an Adi Shankaracharya statue. He also inaugurated several redevelopment projects worth Rs 130 crore. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are due early next year.

In the 2017 elections, BJP won 57 assembly seats, Congress won 11 and the rest of the seats were won by others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

