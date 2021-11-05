U.S. to intensify pressure on Nicaragua's Ortega following Sunday election -official
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration plans to increase diplomatic pressure and use other tools against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega following Sunday's election that Washington sees as a sham, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.
President Joe Biden is likely to issue a statement on Nicaragua on Sunday after the election, the official told reporters.
He also intends to sign congressional legislation that seeks to ratchet up pressure on Ortega, who has cracked down on opponents as he seeks a fourth consecutive term. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Nicaraguan
- Biden
- Ortega
- Washington
- Nicaragua
- Daniel Ortega
ALSO READ
Biden's ambassador pick emphasises US strengths in countering China
Putin says Biden was right to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan
Biden, Democrats shred spending, tax plans to get a deal done
Biden climate envoy Kerry to visit Saudi Arabia next week
Don't underestimate China, Beijing tells Nicholas Burns, Biden's pick for US Ambassador