Meghalaya Cabinet approves creation of Eastern West Khasi Hills district
The Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to upgrade the Mairang civil sub-division to a full-fledged district.It will be called Eastern West Khasi Hills district, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.Mairang is now a sub-division under West Khasi Hills district.
Mairang is now a sub-division under West Khasi Hills district. ''Proposal to upgrade the Mairang Civil Sub-Division to a full-fledged district has been approved by the Cabinet today. Happy to announce that the new district will be named Eastern West Khasi Hills and will be inaugurated on 10th Nov 2021,'' Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Twitter. Asked about the expenditure for the new district, Tynsong said the government has instructed the department concerned to work out all details, and this will be reflected in the state budget next year.
Creation of the new district will ensure that administration will remain closer to the people besides implementation of various schemes will also be more effective, he added.
