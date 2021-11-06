Newly elected MLA of Mizoram sworn in

Newly elected MLA from Tuirial constituency K Laldawngliana was on Friday sworn in as a member of the Mizoram Assembly.

Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo administered the oath of office and secrecy to the legislator in a ceremony held at the Annex Building of the House here. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, his cabinet colleagues and a host of MLAs attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Laldawngliana, who had contested the Tuirial bypoll on a ruling Mizo National Front ticket, defeated his nearest rival Laltlanmawia of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) by a margin of 1,284 votes.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of MLA Andrew H. Thangliana. The MNF's strength, in the 40-member assembly, is now 28, while the Congress has five members, the ZPM and the BJP have one each.

There are five Independent legislators, who have allied with the ZPM.

