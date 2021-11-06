Left Menu

U.S. to convene foreign ministers on COVID-19 next week, pledges to talk vaccine equity

It follows a virtual summit of world leaders President Joe Biden convened on Sept. 22, when he pledged https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-pledges-new-vaccine-donations-bid-rally-global-pandemic-fight-2021-09-22 to buy 500 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to donate to other countries. The United States, where people are being offered booster vaccine shots ahead of winter, has been under pressure to share more of its vaccine supply with the rest of the world.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 00:39 IST
U.S. to convene foreign ministers on COVID-19 next week, pledges to talk vaccine equity

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he would convene a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from around the globe to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic next week, pledging to work to address global inequalities in access to vaccines.

"Despite progress in worldwide vaccination, we are not where we need to be," Blinken said in a statement announcing the meeting on Nov. 10. It follows a virtual summit of world leaders President Joe Biden convened on Sept. 22, when he pledged https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-pledges-new-vaccine-donations-bid-rally-global-pandemic-fight-2021-09-22 to buy 500 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to donate to other countries.

The United States, where people are being offered booster vaccine shots ahead of winter, has been under pressure to share more of its vaccine supply with the rest of the world. "We will discuss efforts to accelerate toward vaccine equity and impact," Blinken said of the foreign ministers' summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021