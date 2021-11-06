House Democrats to vote on infrastructure, advance Biden's social bill

The U.S. House of Representatives planned to vote on Friday on President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure package and to advance but not hold a final vote on a sweeping social-policy bill amid lingering questions over its cost, Democratic leaders said. The latest plan of action, announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her No. 2, Representative Steny Hoyer, amounted to a partial setback for Democrats who have been eager to pass both pieces of legislation, which together account for the bulk of Biden's domestic agenda.

Pelosi had planned to hold a vote on both bills on Friday, but action ground to a halt after centrist Democrats said they wanted to see a nonpartisan cost estimate for the social-policy and climate-change bill. That estimate, prepared by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), could take weeks to complete. After several hours of closed-door meetings, Pelosi said the House would hold a final vote on the infrastructure bill and a procedural vote on the social-policy bill, with no timetable for a final vote.

It was not immediately clear whether progressive Democrats - who have insisted that the two bills move in unison - would back the idea. The Democratic leadership of Congress wanted to close out a week in which the party suffered embarrassing losses in state elections with a vote on that sweeping legislation https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/whats-bidens-175-trillion-build-back-better-package-2021-11-05 and the other, approved in a bipartisan Senate vote in August, to invest $1 trillion in rebuilding the nation's infrastructure https://www.reuters.com/world/us/roads-bridges-airports-details-bidens-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-11-05.

Weeks of bickering between moderate and progressive Democrats have held up the bills. Biden on Friday for the first time publicly called on the House to vote on the bills today. "I'm asking every House member - member of the House of Representatives – to vote 'yes' on both these bills right now," the Democratic president said.

The two pieces of legislation include the biggest upgrade of America's roads, bridges and airports in a generation and the largest expansion of social programs since the 1960s. An affirmative vote would bolster the credibility of Biden's pledge to halve U.S. greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 during the U.N. climate conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop taking place in Glasgow, Scotland.

The party is eager to show it can move forward on the president's agenda and fend off Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections, when control of the House and Senate will be on the line. WAITING FOR CBO

But distrust between the party's factions remained high. Moderate Representative Jared Golden told reporters his group was waiting to see the CBO report on the bill before voting. Progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed anger, saying, "Moderates are threatening to tank the bill over the CBO score."

With razor-thin majorities in Congress and a united Republican opposition, Democrats need unity to pass legislation. The infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-biden-infrastructure-idTRNIL1N2PH1MA in August with 19 Republican votes, would fund a massive upgrade of America's roads, bridges, airports, seaports and rail systems, while also expanding broadband internet service.

The "Build Back Better" package includes provisions on child care and preschool, eldercare, healthcare, prescription drug pricing and immigration. Republicans uniformly oppose that legislation, casting it as a dramatic expansion of government that would hurt businesses.

"This is potentially a very black day for America," said Republican Representative Glenn Grothman, who characterized the legislation's child-care and preschool provisions as a “Marxist” effort to have the federal government raise children. The nonpartisan U.S. Joint Committee on Taxation estimates the social-spending bill would raise $1.48 trillion in new tax revenue over the next decade, short of its $1.75 trillion cost.

Pelosi and other top Democrats say that fails to account for increased tax enforcement and savings from lower prescription drug prices.

