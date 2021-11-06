Left Menu

U.S. prepared to impose new sanctions on Nicaragua after Sunday election, official says

Washington sees Sunday's vote as ushering in a "dictatorship" in the Central American nation, the official said. The United States will maintain its diplomatic presence in Nicaragua despite regarding the election as the end of Ortega's democratic mandate but will limit certain trade "interactions" with Managua, the official told reporters in a briefing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2021 01:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 01:26 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration is prepared to impose further sanctions against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government following elections set for this Sunday, a senior U.S. State Department official said. Washington sees Sunday's vote as ushering in a "dictatorship" in the Central American nation, the official said.

The United States will maintain its diplomatic presence in Nicaragua despite regarding the election as the end of Ortega's democratic mandate but will limit certain trade "interactions" with Managua, the official told reporters in a briefing. Last week, citing other U.S. government sources, Reuters reported that Washington was readying a package of sanctions that could be announced after the election.

