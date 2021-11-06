Pelosi says she hopes to pass infrastructure bill Friday, social policy bill by Thanksgiving
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hopes to pass President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the rule for his social policy and climate change legislation on Friday.
She said expects the House of Representatives to approve Biden's domestic agenda bill, Build Back Better, by Thanksgiving.
