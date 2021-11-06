Bihar hooch tragedy: CM Nitish Kumar chairs review meeting on liquor ban

Following the death of 21 people due to consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday held a review meeting regarding the prohibition of liquor in the state. "A review meeting was held regarding the prohibition of liquor at 'Sankalp' at 1, Anne Marg," tweeted Kumar.

Atleast 21 people, including 10 people in Bettiah and 11 people in Gopalganj, died due to the consumption of spurious liquor. State Minister Sunil Kumar informed that two more people are suspected to be dead due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bettiah. However, it cannot be confirmed yet as their post mortem reports are still awaited.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that action is being taken against people who prepare spurious liquor. Raids are being conducted in 60 locations in Bihar's Gopalganj district and 19 people have been arrested so far in connection with the hooch tragedy.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had earlier termed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's liquor ban law as "complete failure." (ANI)

