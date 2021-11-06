Left Menu

PM Modi inspired us to think India has potential, strength to achieve anything: MoS Jitendra Singh

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unveiling the redevelopment projects at Kedarnath, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the former has inspired the country to think that India has the potential and strength to achieve anything.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-11-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 03:20 IST
MoS Jitendra Singh in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unveiling the redevelopment projects at Kedarnath, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the former has inspired the country to think that India has the potential and strength to achieve anything. The union minister watched the live telecast of the Prime Minister's inaugural programme of redevelopment projects in the Kedarnath shrine on Friday.

Breifing mediapersons here, Singh said, "I am grateful that I got the opportunity to watch the pious ceremony. Prime Minister described the heritage and philosophy of 'Bharat'. He presented the outline of how India will progress towards becoming one of the most developed nations in the world in the coming years. He inspired us to think that India has the potential and strength to achieve anything. We all are inspired by the integrity and determination of the Prime Minister." Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district. The statue weighs 35 tonnes and is made by Mysore-based sculptors from chlorite schist stone. The statue is known to withstand rain, sunshine and harsh climate.

The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. While addressing people at Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister said, "India's success is no longer bound by the old ways; new India has a new vision to be one of the leading economies in the future."

The Prime Minister during his visit to Kedarnath also offered prayers at the ancient temple and inaugurated various re-development projects worth Rs 130 crores. This is Prime Ministers' second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple was in 2019. Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. (ANI)

