Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Republican governors lead attack on Biden vaccine mandate

Republican governors began filing lawsuits on Friday to stop the Biden administration's requirement that nearly 2 million U.S. employers get workers tested or vaccinated for COVID-19, saying it trampled civil liberties. After President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said on Thursday he will enforce the mandate https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/bidens-vaccine-mandate-be-enforced-after-new-year-offering-us-companies-relief-2021-11-04 starting Jan. 4, the states of Florida, Georgia and Alabama jointly sued in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

U.S. expects delays Monday when COVID-19 travel restriction lifts, official says

The United States is preparing for long lines and delays on Monday when restrictions are lifted on non-U.S. citizen international travelers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, a senior official told Reuters on Friday. President Joe Biden's administration "expects pent-up demand for travel, which means longer than normal wait times for travelers," the official said. The government was boosting staffing to pre-pandemic levels but "long lines are expected in the initial days."

Husband of U.S. transportation secretary says infant son out of hospital

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, said on Friday the couple's infant son Gus had been released from the hospital after being on a ventilator for a week. The couple, who adopted twins Penelope Rose and Joseph August (Gus) in August, had posted a picture of themselves with a baby in a hospital on Halloween.

Pelosi aims for U.S. House vote on infrastructure, but delays social bill

U.S. Democrats dropped plans to push President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.75 trillion social-policy and climate-change bill through the House of Representatives on Friday, as lingering divisions once again waylaid the ambitious package. Party leaders said they would move forward with a vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure https://www.reuters.com/world/us/roads-bridges-airports-details-bidens-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-11-05 bill to revamp the nation's roads, bridges and airports - another key pillar of Biden's domestic agenda.

Biden cancels Friday night trip to Delaware amid Democratic bickering

President Joe Biden canceled a Friday night trip to Delaware for the weekend as he tried to resolve bickering between Democrats on a social spending plan, the White House said. Biden was talking to Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives as well as progressive and moderate lawmakers in an effort to come to a solution, a White House official said. "And he has been urging a vote tonight," the official said.

Former USC athletic official pleads guilty ahead of U.S. college scam trial

A former senior associate athletic director at the University of Southern California pleaded guilty on Friday to participating in a vast fraud and bribery scheme that allowed wealthy parents' children to gain admission to colleges as fake sports recruits. Donna Heinel, 60, had been set to go before a federal jury in Boston later this month in the second trial to arise from the U.S. college admissions scandal. She instead pleaded guilty to committing honest services wire fraud.

Man killed by Rittenhouse challenged group to shoot him, witness testifies

A witness in the murder trial of U.S. teenager Kyle Rittenhouse said on Friday that one of the two protesters killed that night was acting aggressively and repeatedly challenged a group of armed men to shoot him, but that he did not consider the man a threat. Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and in the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27, during a chaotic night on Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during protests following the police shooting and wounding of a Black man.

Underage son of Virginia governor-elect tried to vote, Washington Post reports

The underage son of Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote in Tuesday's election and then tried a second time to cast a ballot even after being told he was ineligible, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing county officials. Youngkin, a Republican former private equity executive, defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday after running a campaign in which he made "election integrity" one of his issues.

New York county prosecutor casts doubt on sex offense charge against Cuomo

A New York county prosecutor on Friday asked a judge to delay for two months the arraignment of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on a misdemeanor sex offense charge, saying a local sheriff may have botched the case by rushing to file the complaint. Cuomo resigned in August in the middle of his third term as governor after a five-month official inquiry found that he had sexually harassed 11 women.

Ex-U.S. Justice official declines to testify about his advice to Trump on election

Former top Justice Department official Jeffrey Bossert Clark on Friday declined to testify before a U.S. House of Representatives panel seeking to question him about allegations that he tried to help ex-President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election. In a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Clark's lawyer said his client's conversations with Trump are confidential and privileged.

