U.S. House votes to advance Biden social-policy bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 10:11 IST
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social-policy and climate-change legislation cleared a procedural vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday, but the chamber was not expected to vote on the actual substance of the bill until later this month at the earliest.

