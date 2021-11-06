U.S. House votes to advance Biden social-policy bill
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 10:11 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social-policy and climate-change legislation cleared a procedural vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday, but the chamber was not expected to vote on the actual substance of the bill until later this month at the earliest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S. House of Representatives
Advertisement