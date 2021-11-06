Left Menu

WB assembly to be adjourned after obituary reference to Subrata on Monday

An obituary reference would be made to Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee at the West Bengal assembly in the first half on November 8, following which the House will be adjourned for the day, an official said on Saturday.The Winter session of the assembly, which began on November 1, is currently underway.There will be an obituary meeting in the first half of the assembly on Monday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 12:00 IST
The Winter session of the assembly, which began on November 1, is currently underway.

''There will be an obituary meeting in the first half of the assembly on Monday. After the obituary reference, the House will be adjourned for the day. Regular businesses will be held the next day,'' the official said.

Mukherjee, 75, died at a state-run hospital on Thursday night following a massive cardiac arrest.

He was an MLA for over 50 years and a minister in the TMC government since 2011, besides holding portfolios in the Congress government in West Bengal in the 1970s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

