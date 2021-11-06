Left Menu

Delhi govt orders probe into Green Park multilevel car parking incident

The Delhi government on Saturday ordered a probe into the collapse of a portion of a multilevel parking in Green Park here and directed authorities to submit a report in 15 days.Addressing a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that corruption in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC, which runs the parking facility, had led to the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 13:51 IST
The Delhi government on Saturday ordered a probe into the collapse of a portion of multilevel parking in Green Park here and directed authorities to submit a report in 15 days.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that corruption in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which runs the parking facility, had led to the incident. ''I have ordered the director of local bodies in the Delhi government to get the parking collapse incident investigated by the PWD (Public Works Department) engineer-in-chief and submit a report in 15 days,'' Sisodia said.

He said that appropriate action will be taken depending on the findings of the probe.

Sisodia alleged that the BJP-led civic bodies were ''immersed in corruption''. All three municipal corporations of Delhi -- SDMC, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation -- are BJP-ruled.

The multilevel parking which was inaugurated in November 2020 collapsed in just one year, the deputy chief minister said.

No casualty was reported in the incident. The deputy chief minister also said that the Delhi government is alert and watchful amid Zika virus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

