Navjot Sidhu obstructing functioning of govt, spreading misinformation: Punjab AG APS Deol

Punjab Advocate General A P S Deol on Saturday attacked Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, accusing him of obstructing the functioning of the state government and his office as well as ''spreading misinformation to gain political advantage''.

Deol's remarks came a day after Sidhu withdrew his resignation as Punjab Congress chief but declared that he will not re-assume charge till Deol is removed as AG and a panel set up for the appointment of the new director-general of police (DGP).

Sidhu had resigned from the post on September 28.

In a statement, Deol said Sidhu's ''repeated utterances seek to derail the earnest efforts of the state government to ensure justice in the drugs matter and the sacrilege cases''.

''Navjot Singh Sidhu is obstructing the functioning of the government and the office of the advocate general,'' he alleged.

''Navjot Singh Sidhu is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues.

''There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of the Congress party in view of coming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain by politicking the constitutional office of the Advocate General of Punjab,'' he added.

Sidhu, the Amritsar East MLA, has been opposing Deol's appointment as the state AG and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota's as DGP. Both Deol and Sahota are considered Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's choices.

Last month, Sidhu had said that Congress would have ''no face'' if the AG and DGP were not removed.

Deol had represented former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to the 2015 sacrilege incidents and police firing on protesters, while Sahota was the head of the special investigation team formed by the previous SAD-BJP government to probe the sacrilege incidents.

Deol had replaced Atul Nanda, who had stepped down in September following the resignation of Amarinder Singh as Punjab's chief minister.

Early this week, there were reports that Deol had offered to resign as AG. However, the senior advocate refuted the reports.

