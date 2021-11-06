Bhai Phonta celebrated in Bengal amid festive fervour

Bhai Phonta was celebrated amid festive fervour in West Bengal on Saturday as women prayed for their brothers' long life and good health.

Long queues were seen outside sweet shops, while restaurants in Kolkata also saw huge gatherings as people went out for lunch.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the people on the occasion.

''Wishing everyone a very Happy Bhai Phonta! May the special bond between brothers and sisters always be celebrated with even greater enthusiasm and love,'' she tweeted. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also greeted the people of the state.

''Greetings of the special occasion to all the sisters & brothers who are celebrating Bhai Phota or Bhaidooj. May God bless you all with happiness strengthen your sibling bond,'' he tweeted.

Bhai Phonta was celebrated at the BJP state office as the party's West Bengal vice-president Joyprakash Majumder was given ''phonta'' by the women party members.

''We look forward to this day that signifies amity and bonding between people, cutting across barriers. I also pray for the safety and well-being of all women in the state,'' Majumder said.

TMC leaders Mala Roy and Sujit Bose, and CPI(M) leader Tanmoy Bhattacharya were among the politicians who celebrated Bhai Phonta along with their siblings.

''We are sad because of the sudden death of Subrata-da, he was so full of life,'' Bose said about his cabinet colleague Subrata Mukherjee who died on Thursday night.

Bhai Phonta is celebrated a day after Kali Puja on 'Protipod' and 'Dwitya', just after the end of 'Amavasya', as per Hindu rituals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)